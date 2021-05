Jason Aldean, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett are among the artists set to preform at Michigan International Speedway.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich — The Faster Horses Festival will be back in 2021!

The country concert, billed as the "Party of the Summer" will feature performances from Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs and many more artists during the three-day festival at Michigan International Speedway.

Faster Horses will be held from July 16 to July 18.

Tickets and camping passes are on sale now.