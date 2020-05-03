OREGON, Ohio — It's a saying we hear it all the time: "If you see something, say something." Now, Fassett Junior High students are actually implementing it.

"Say Something Week" is a national call-to-action started by the Sandy Hook Promise. The group was formed by the families of the victims in the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting to prevent future tragedies.

Fassett is one of thousands of schools across the country that participates.

"My favorite part would be learning about how to do this the right way and not doing something that would make it worse for the other person or for yourself," 7th grader Remi Galyas said.

School officials say the main goal is to teach the students three things: know the warning signs of violence and changes in people, take them seriously instead of brushing them off and tell someone that can help.

"You know, whether it's violence in the school or perhaps even some self-inflicted violence at home, we want our students to be looking out for each other," student council adviser, Lisa Anderson said.

According to the Sandy Hook promise, almost every documented case of active shooters had warning signs beforehand.

This is the second year Fassett has participated, and its students will be able to continuing sharing what they've learned in years to come.

"I don't want anyone to get hurt or make a bad decision that they wouldn't want to happen," student council member, Pierson Leonhardt said.

"Everyone can think different things, everyone can act differently about a certain situation. Anybody can feel a different way than you are," 7th grader, Lindsey Jones said.

Resources and activities will continue until Friday.

