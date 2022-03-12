Fantasticon is back and so are the crowds

The pop culture convention is back in downtown Toledo after the COVID pandemic forced its cancellation the last two years. The 2 day event wraps up on Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the popular event in both 2020 and 2021, Fantasticon was packed with people on this weekend eager to get their pop culture fix.

Fantasticon is the Toledo area's largest convention for comic book, fantasy, sci-fi, and all kinds of other “nerd” pop culture and fans were eager to take in the sights and sounds and show off their costumes.

The convention typically brings thousands of fans and over a hundred artists and dealers to downtown Toledo’s Glass City Center.

Legendary DC Comics artist Mike Grell was one of the featured guests of the convention.

And just like the fans, artists like Grell are also excited to be back out amongst the public.

“It's fantastic! Really it's so good to be back out among the public after two years of lockdown. We were surprised at how quickly things seem to have rebounded,” said Grell.

Some of the other guests include Marta Kristen, who was the original Judy Robinson on the 1960s television series Lost in Space and famed special effects makeup artist Daniel Phillips, as well as more DC and Marvel comic book artists.

The local division of the 501st Star Wars cosplayers are also at the event.

Fantasticon is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10.

The Glass City Center was formerly the SeaGate Convention Centre.