Fans, local businesses excited for sold out Eras Tour at Ford Field

This is the 13th stop on the sold out Eras Tour.

DETROIT, Michigan — A local Detroit business is expecting its busiest weekend of the year as Taylor Swift is set to perform at Ford Field on both Friday and Saturday night.

"This is our bread and butter," Doris Rumfelt, supervisor at the Elwood Bar and Grill says. "We've been looking forward to Taylor Swift for a long time."

The restaurant is right in the center of all the action this weekend, between Taylor Swift performing two nights at Ford Field and two Tigers home games at Comerica Park.

"So far this year, our busiest event was Luke Combs' (concert)," Rumfelt says. "We're expecting to exceed that because it’s a two-day event, and the Tigers. There's so much going on in the city."

A group of Swifties from Canton, Michigan shared their excitement for the show.

"I just love seeing everyone's outfits. They're so fun, and the friendship bracelets are cool," Lynette Cipolla says.

The energy was high outside the stadium Friday afternoon, with fans arriving early to get some merch, check out everyone’s fun outfits and trade friendship bracelets.

"I don't think I'm excited for just one thing, I'm excited for everything," Keesha Santa Maria, a fan from Wyoming, Michigan, says.

"(I'm excited for) the atmosphere," Aaron Santa Maria says. "She's a genius with lyrics and we can't wait for the secret songs."

This is the 13th stop on the sold out stadium tour, where Swift is playing songs from her entire, ten album discography and special surprise songs each night.

"We've been around for all of it," Aaron says.

Fans tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE that they didn't have any issues with traffic or parking on Friday, including a mother and daughter from Buffalo, New York.

"I think just being able to scream the songs and really be with others who know the words, singing it altogether is gonna be fun," Elizabeth Dee says.

"I think it's gonna be a phenomenal show," Susan Dee says. "She's such a showman, it's gonna be a spectacular show."

The opening acts start at 6:30 p.m., while Swift will take the stage around 8:00 p.m. and the show is expected to end just after 11 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.