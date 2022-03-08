Local farmer plans artist showcase at Fangboner Farms

Roland Richardson has been operating the farm in Holland for 15 years. Now he wants to give back to the art scene in a community he's loved for just as long.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Roland Richardson has operated Fangboner Farms in Holland, Ohio for 15 years.

Black farmers are rare, and Richardson knows how hard achieving success can be. Richardson wants to highlight his appreciation for the greater Toledo community with a showcase of local artists on his farm in the beginning of September.

"I just want to give back, that's the main thing," he said. "I've been trying to give back for the past five years and no one wants to take me up on it."

Richardson and his assistant, Stephanie Tomase, are planning an assortment of events and more to accompany the showcase.

They will be bringing out food trucks, providing family-friendly activities and hosting an employee cook-off.

Some of the funds raised will go to the Ronald McDonald House, the YWCA and the Lucas County Pit Crew.

The pair are still looking for entrepreneurs, artists, and food trucks to take part of the event on September 4th. If you're interested, message Stephanie Tomase on her Facebook page, click here, email her at stephainetomase@gmail.com or call (419) 250-3784.

Connect with us on social media: