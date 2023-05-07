Family returns from walking dog to find home on fire in west Toledo

The one-story home on Cuba St. caught fire around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A family out walking their dog came home to a fire happening in their home on Sunday night, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue.

The fire happened on Cuba St. in west Toledo around 8:50 p.m. and the fire was under control by 9:02 p.m.

Toledo Fire and Rescue officials on the scene say the fire was possibly caused by “smoking materials” as one or more members of the household are smokers.

TFD later said in a Twitter post that the fire was "accidental" but the official cause remains under investigation.

The family was fortunate that firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single bedroom, but there was smoke damage throughout the home.

Still the house is not considered to be a total loss.

The Red Cross was notified and is helping to find temporary lodging for four people and two dogs.

No one - firefighters or residents of the home - was was injured in the fire.

