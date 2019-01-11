TOLEDO, Ohio — A Thursday night fire destroyed the home of a family of two in central Toledo.

The fire happened on the 1200 block of Buckingham.

Crews say when they arrived on scene flames were fully engulfing the house and left a live power line in the street.

A woman and her 18-year-old son live in the home, but neither were there when the fire broke out.

The Red Cross is now assisting them.

An investigator is looking into the exact cause of the fire. The battalion chief says the vacant house next door had the back door kicked in when they arrived.