Syrian family in Toledo opens up being separated from children

A Syrian family sought refuge in the U.S. to escape the war. The parents still haven't been reunited with their young children, who sought refuge in Germany.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Imagine you're a parent, you lost a child in the war and then you are separated from your other children when you seek refuge in another country.

A Syrian family living in Toledo spoke up about their trauma and struggles they've had to face to live the American dream.

Ghada Masoud and Khalid Mreheel used to be a family of six. They had four boys together; one of their sons was killed when a bomb exploded in Syria when he was just 13 years old.

Since they didn't want to lose any more children, they left the country.

"I just want to get together again as a family, that's the most important thing. We lost one son. At least we can get all together again as a family," Masoud said.

With the fear of losing another loved one, they sent two of their sons to Germany for safety; the youngest son was only 10 years old when he had to part ways with his parents.

"They would reach the middle of the ocean in a raft. In the raft, had a lot of people and it was small. They told me we saw death right before our eyes even Though we made it," Masoud said.

Masoud and Mreheel went to seek refuge in America, along with their oldest son; the other two boys are still in Germany and haven't been reunited in about four years.

"To live in peace with our kids. It's hard enough to lose one of your kids. It's also hard to not be able to unite again as a family," Mreheel said.

They aren't only ones who sought refuge, only to be separated. The family's caseworker said a ban on refugee admissions in late October 2017 has dismantled many families.

"The refugee resettlement program has been a success since its inception and putting more stress on families like this just for no reason it's just cruelty,” case manager Shane Lakatos said.

With the help of an attorney, caseworkers and prayer, the family hopes one day, they will be reunited as a family again.