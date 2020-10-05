TOLEDO, Ohio — An overnight fire in a south Toledo apartment has left a family without a place to stay, according to fire officials.

Fire crews were called to Pinehurst Place apartments, located in the 1,4000 block of Leisure Drive, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to just one apartment, according to crews on the scene.

The family who lived in the apartment got out safely and will get a assistance from the Red Cross.

An investigator was called to the scene to identify the cause of the blaze.

WTOL 11

