ADRIAN, Mich. — It's been two days since a day-long standoff in Adrian. The barricaded man, Randy Stidham took his life during the standoff, where police say he shot at them.

Randy's family says he was a Navy Veteran suffering with PTSD. His death is still very fresh in their minds, but they say an outpouring of community support is helping them through.

Since word got out about his passing, catering groups have offered to feed people after the funeral, the local Eagles Club will be hosting the meal and a church even donated his funeral plot.

A little memorial has slowly been growing outside Stidham's house since the May 1 standoff. The windows have been boarded up and tarps are hanging over the fence, but his POW/MIA flag still flies.

"He was kind of a quiet guy, he kept to himself, but he loved biking, he loved his dogs, they were the light of his world," Stidham's sister, Jennifer Durell said.

Randy Stidham served in the US Navy from 1979 to 1984. Bringing him to Hawaii and Manchester in those five years.

His family says Randy had PTSD and in the past few months, he was struggling, going from VA hospital to VA hospital to try and get care.

"He dealt with depression, he had his down times, lows, he had periods of time where he would just isolate," Durell said.

Despite the trouble, they were shocked to learn about the standoff that began early Wednesday morning.

"What I don't want is for them to remember ad it's really hard because you can't control how they remember someone, but I don't want them to remember him as that guy who went 'crazy,'" Durell said.

She said while the ending to his story was dangerous, they are so happy to see the community rally to remember him. They also want to use Randy's story for good.

"If we could keep another Veteran from going through what he had to go through, from keeping another family from having to go through this, it would be worth it," Durell said.