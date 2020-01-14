TOLEDO, Ohio — Family and friends said their final goodbye Monday to a Toledo man who was well-loved throughout the city.

The sudden death of Parish Wimberly happened a week ago and shocked many across the community.

As his family honors his life, they want to share an important reminder to us all; you don’t have to speed to get where you're going, just be safe.

"He looked like a baby his whole life. Those chunky cheeks and his bald face," said Lanita Wimberly, Parish's sister.

For the Wimberly family, pictures are worth a thousand words and the memories are priceless.

"He was always being goofy, he looked like he was about be bust out laughing right here," said Lanita as she reminisced about her brother.

This walk down memory lane is a part of the healing process for Parish's siblings.

"My brother was very outgoing, very loud. He was really sweet. He had the most infectious smile. No matter what we were going through, he would come in with a joke, and light the whole room up," Lanita remembered fondly.

That spark of life from Parish was taken in an instant last Monday on January 6.

The 27-year-old lost control of his car and crashed on Langdon Street in south Toledo.

"It's still fresh, and its something that you don’t want to believe."

Toledo Police said that Parish was traveling at a high-rate speed and was not wearing a seat belt.

His family said it's still unclear where he was going or coming from when he crashed.

Parish is leaving behind a 7-year-old song and dozens of other children who looked up to him.

"He loved showing the little kids how to do the correct form, and how you are suppose to do everything," explained Lanita.

The 2010 Start graduate used his love for sports to coach area youth. Most recently, he coached at Maumee Bay Turf USA Flag Football where he offered a positive influence with a competitive edge.

"It was never a dull moment around him...Ever."

While still processing their loss the Wimberly family said Parish's death should be a reminder for us all:

"He was 27. It could have been any of us. Don't take anyone for granted because any of us could be gone in a moment."

The Wimberly's said they feel that this tremendous loss will only make them stronger and bring them even closer.

