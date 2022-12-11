Family remembers 20-year-old mother killed in car crash Friday

Harley Conley was killed in a tragic crash on Friday night. She leaves behind one-year-old son, Xavier, who her family says was everything to her.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Friday night, a tragic car accident in east Toledo took the life of 20-year-old mother Harley Conley, mother of one-year-old son Xavier.

It's something their family says will be heartbreaking for him as he grows up.

WTOL 11 sat down with Harley and Xavier's family on Sunday where Conley's mother, Valerie Garcia, lived with them in east Toledo.

Garcia said she texted her daughter to be safe on Friday night just before her sudden death.

Conley died after another car turned in front of the car she was in on Miami St.

"The last thing I told her was to be careful and that I loved her and that was the last time I have seen or her had talked to her," said Garcia.

She said Conley's son was everything to her and she would go out of her way to give Xavier unconditional love.

"She was an awesome mom. Awesome. She puts the baby first before anything. That's how she was," said Valerie.

Harley's cousin, Madison Conley, saw her motherly and nurturing side too as the pair shared their pregnancy journeys together.

"She was definitely full of life. She loved her son. There's just a lot about her that's just hard to say because she's gone," said Madison.

Harley's grandma, Susan Mattoni, also said Harley's main priority was her child from the moment he was born, and this was especially true when he became sick and had to stay in the hospital for a couple weeks.

"She was up there, she was up there constantly. She wouldn't even come home. She stayed right there," said Mattoni.

Throughout everything, Garcia said her daughter is still by her son's side even if she is no longer physically here.

"Her and the baby have been through so much through the year and then for him to grow up without a mom," she said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Harley's funeral expenses.



