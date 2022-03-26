Family pets' lives saved by paramedics in two area fires

Paramedics were able to save revive a Lenawee County cat, Hope, after a fire on Thursday. A dog was also revived after a south Toledo fire that same day.

Imagine losing your home and possessions in a fire. For many people that can rate as one of the worst days in their life.

Now, imagine losing a pet in the same fire.

Thankfully, firefighters and paramedics have the tools to make sure tragedies on the scale of a house fire aren’t compounded by the death of a precious animal companion.

That was demonstrated on Thursday in Toledo and in Tecumseh in Lenawee County.

In both instances, homes were severely damaged, but everyone, including the families’ pets were saved.



The first happened on the 700 block of Huron Street just after 4 in the morning.

Tecumseh fire says a fire started in the basement - the residents were able to get out - a dog, a gecko and a cat were also saved.

The cat however - whose name is Hope - needed emergency medical help - she was unconscious.

So first responders with the Lenawee County Ambulance put an oxygen mask around Hope - and nursed her back from the brink of death.

By the time officials cleared the scene, Hope was reportedly back to her normal self.

Later on the same day in Toledo, firefighters were called to a house fire on Gordon St. in south Toledo.

Once again, firefighters were called to assist an animal who had been exposed to smoke.

And once again, the story had a silver lining. Toledo Fire says the dog was successfully resuscitated along with 5 people who were in the home at the time.