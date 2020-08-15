Family-owned business thrives in the middle of recent pandemic alcohol order

Marino's Beverage Depot part-owner, Milano Markho, sales are going as well as they usually go around Christmas time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — During this pandemic, many businesses have struggled while others have managed to stay afloat.

This includes a Sylvania family, whose business saw a rush following Gov. Mike DeWine's order limiting the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m.

Marino's Beverage Depot part-owner, Milano Markho says they have been seeing an uptick in sales since then.

"It's literally like Christmas every day. It's about the same numbers when everything started to get going," Markho said.

Markho describes it as Christmas in August.

Some of their bigger alcohol sales coming from businesses like MyWay Bistro which is a few doors down.

"Honestly, it really helped our happy hour more than anything at MyWay Bistro. It definitely hit us a bit. Our late nights aren't as strong as they were but people are, our community is really helping a lot with coming in and supporting us," MyWay Bistro co-owner Kamy Mourad said.

Mourad and Markho agree that the only way they've been able to make it is because of the backing of their community.

Even when Marino's Beverage Depot was devastated with a loss in the family.

"My father had passed on the Fourth of July from cancer and we thought, we didn't really know what we were getting into and with all the expenses. And (with) all the continued support from our customers, we were able to comfortably get through all of our expenses," Markho said.

The business was able to function properly while keeping themselves afloat and supporting others like MyWay Bistro, which has to stop serving alcohol by 10 p.m.

"We're out earlier now. Usually, we're open to 1 a.m. but now we close three hours early. It's no big deal. The community has really been helping us a lot, making it work," Mourad said.

It's a collaboration between families working their hardest to strive in a time when everything seems uncertain. This comes true for Markho especially since he carries the legacy of his father.

"This is one of those moments we didn't know where it was going to go. So for him to see where we're at today, and how we're standing and succeeding in all our aspects. He'd be proud," Markho said.