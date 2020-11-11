Family of four escapes south Toledo house fire that started in attic

Police say if it weren't for the family dogs and the family's neighbor notifying them of the fire, it could have been a bad situation.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A family of four was able to escape safely after their south Toledo home caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at their home on Spencer around 5 a.m.

Fire crews say the fire started in the attic, and since all the smoke and flames were above the ceiling, the home's working smoke detectors never went off.

Crews say the family was in the basement when their dogs started barking; shortly after, a neighbor knocked on their door and notified them that their house was on fire.

Fire crews say if it weren't for the neighbor and the family dogs, this could have been a bad situation.

Crews believe this is an electrical fire and say the family can't stay in the home as the attic is heavily damaged and the home may need a new roof.