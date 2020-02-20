FINDLAY, Ohio — This week marked a huge milestone for a Findlay family of nine.

On Wednesday, Habitat for Humanity of Findlay and Hancock County welcomed them into what will be their newly rehabbed home which includes a new roof, insulation and electrical.

The people at Habitat for Humanity are giving the Proctor family an opportunity to purchase the affordable and spacious home after living in a small house.

"Right now, me and my kids are living in a three-bedroom home. So the four girls, they share one room. The three boys. they share another room. And of course, me and my fiance, we share another room," Rachel Proctor said.

Wendy McCormick, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Findlay and Hancock County, said that will not be the case for much longer.

"We're blessing our largest home for our largest family. A family of nine: the Proctor family. It's really special. This is a rehab that was going to be torn down by the city. And Habitat is coming into the neighbor to salvage this property, make it a safe place for our largest family," McCormick said.

The journey to this point hasn't been the easiest for Rachel and her seven children.

One of her daughters and a son have sickle cell anemia and several other health issues.

"It's in and out of the hospital every few months when the weather changes. You mostly expect one of them to get sick," Rachel said.

But with the house they will purchase from Habitat for Humanity, it will be one less thing to worry about.

"First, for this neighborhood it means a whole lot. This is been a real blighted property. There's been crime here and not to mention the fires in the past. And so we're just cleaning up the neighborhood. For the family it means a safe place to call home. It means their own bedroom," McCormick said.

The home will have six new bedrooms, which is what the kids are looking forward to the most.

"I don't have to share a room with my brother," Zieameer said.

"I'm excited for that. 'Cause they had a friend stay over. They jumped my room. They still haven't even cleaned it up. So I'm happy 'cause I'm locking my door," replied his brother Ameer.

For now, it's a countdown until June 20, when the Proctors will be handed over the keys to their new home.

Rachel has been left speechless just thinking about the moment.

"I do not know, I'm, like, just so excited," she said.

You can volunteer in helping to finish rehabbing the home by visiting the Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County website.

