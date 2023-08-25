Police officers located the bodies while performing a welfare check in Uniontown, Ohio. The names of those involved have not yet been released.

UNIONTOWN, Ohio — Police in Stark County confirm five members of the same family are dead following an apparent "domestic dispute turned deadly" on Thursday.

Authorities in Uniontown confirm the victims were found inside a home within the 13000 block of Carnation Avenue Northwest. Officers located the bodies while performing a welfare check just after 7:30 p.m.

At this time, the incident is being investigated as a quadruple murder-suicide. The names of those involved have not yet been released, and the Stark County Coroner's Office is still working to determine exact causes of death.

