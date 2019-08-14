TOLEDO, Ohio — A family of four escaped a fire at their duplex in north Toledo early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened on the 2000 block of Mulberry near Moore Street just before 2 a.m.

Crews say fire and smoke could be seen coming out of the second floor of the duplex when they got to the scene.

No one lives on the second floor, but a family of two adults and two children live on the first floor.

They were able to get out safely when a neighbor pounded on the door to alert them of the fire.

A rabbit was also able to escape safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.