Fire crews say no one was injured as the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A family of three was able to escape after their east Toledo home caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened around 12 a.m. on the 200 block of Morrison Dr. just across the street from Waite High School.

Toledo fire says the family was able to safely get out of the home with no injuries.

The fire started in the upstairs of the home and did a good amount of damage, according to fire crews.