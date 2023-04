According to TFRD, smoke detectors were installed and working at the time of the blaze. The alarms are what alerted the family.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A family of three and their two dogs are safe after a fire broke out in their home Tuesday morning.

Toledo Fire & Rescue tell WTOL 11 they received a call about a fire just after 6:15 a.m. at a house on Wayne Street near Western Avenue in south Toledo.

According to TFRD, smoke detectors were installed and working at the time of the blaze. The alarms are what alerted the family.

The fire has been controlled and is under investigation.