Family looking for son missing from west Toledo, concerned he may be in danger

Lance Heil has been missing since the morning of July 6. He left a group home with only the clothes on his back. His family worries he may cause harm to himself.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A family is looking for their missing son, fearing for his safety after he left a group home in west Toledo without his medications, cellphone or any of his personal possessions on July 6.

Lance Heil is in his 40s and his mother still has guardianship over him. He was last seen walking down West State Line Road toward Telegraph Road after leaving a group home in west Toledo near the Michigan border.

Lance is wearing tan cargo shorts, a white polo, a long sleeve hoodie and white tennis shoes. He is 6'3''.

His parents fear he's off his medication and may cause harm to himself.