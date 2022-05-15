Family House hosts first ever 5K fundraiser

All the proceeds went back to help families in need across the community.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Family House, the second largest family shelter in Ohio, held it's first ever 'There's No Place Like Home' 5K race on Sunday morning to raise money for its mission.

The organization has been in Toledo for nearly four decades, serving families that are trapped in a cycle of poverty and homelessness.

"We just thought it was something interesting to get more families involved in our events since we are a family organization," said Dino Peluso, board president at Family House. "We thought, 'we want the kids involved, we want the parents involved. We want as many people involved as humanly possible.'"

Peluso explained their mission is to be a hand up, not a hand out. They provide education, resources, food and shelter to families who need it.

He said it wouldn't be possible without the support of volunteers.

It's something the winner of the race,19-year-old Sean Smith, is familiar with.

"So, my parents actually volunteer with our church at Five Lakes Church and they've been coming down making meals once a meal," he explained. "I feel really good about it just because this is something I like to do and the fact that it supports a great cause is just even better."

There were 48 people that participated in the 5K.

Peluso said it might be a smaller crowd, but they're helping in ways bigger than they imagine.

"The struggles get more complicated, but the families are so appreciative of what we do and what the people here who are supporting us do," said Peluso. "Because nobody wants to be homeless, nobody tries to be homeless, but the fact that we're able to educate them, help them, grow them as people to make them and heal them really gives them the support they want and need."

Peluso said they hope to grow this event for years to come and more importantly, help even more families get back on their feet.

If you missed the 5K, Family House has another fundraiser this fall. You can also donate directly to them any time.