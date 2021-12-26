"God came and got his angel" | Family, friends remember 9-year-old killed in west Toledo house fire Christmas Eve

Dozens came out after the holiday and in the cold for a candlelight vigil to remember 9-year-old Amare Lockett, who died in a house fire Friday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Family and friends came together on Sunday night to remember 9-year-old Amare Lockett, who was killed in a fire that ripped through his family's west Toledo home early Friday morning.

It was a cold evening and the day after Christmas, but that didn't stop dozens of people from coming out to Fernwood Ave. for a candlelight vigil in honor of Amare, who family called an "angel."

"Nine years old and he didn't have a scar on his record," said Amare's grandfather Mark Lockett. "He is serving God at his side."

Lockett says they're all feeling the loss right now. Surrounded by family, friends and the community, they honored Amare's life, placing candles, bears and race cars, his favorite toys, at the home. Amare's aunt, Tilia Lockett, says Amare was special.

"Very energetic," said Lockett. "Everyone knew exactly who Amare was when they seen him, like from the time he was born til the time he passed. And he was a little old man, very much."

Mark Lockett believes God protected his family as six people in total were inside the home at the time of the fire. Five got out safely.

"We had a whole family in that house, and he took the one angel," he said. "We could've been here talking about all of them."

Everyone got out of the house in their own way, but 19-year-old Lemanuel Lawrence, who just got out of the hospital with burns, saved his younger family member by kicking down a door to escape.

"They had rooms in the basement, so they were down there asleep and they woke up to smoke and couldn't see," said Tilia Lockett. "So he kept just pushing and pushing like we got to get out of here."

The family lost everything in the fire, but are glad they have each other, and now, an angel watching over them.

"And this is all for Amare. We love you Amare," said Mark Lockett as they released balloons in his memory.

Two family members are still in the hospital but are expected to make a full recovery.

The home was a total loss, so the family lost everything. There is a GoFundMe active to help out the family.

They are also accepting donations of clothing, toiletries, household goods and more.

If you would like to help out the family, you can contact Diamond Lockett at Marnise1990@gmail.com or text her (419) 508-5652.