Family, friends honor life of 29-year-old man killed in unsolved shooting

Dozens of people showed up at the Toledo School for the Arts on Saturday to remember Dominick Barnett.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The victim of a July shooting in Toledo was honored at his former school on Saturday.

Dominick Barnett’s family, along with former classmates and teachers, gathered outside the Toledo School for the Arts, to remember the life of the musician and father who made such a deep impression on so many of his peers.



The 29-year-old was killed in July 2022 near the Hunter’s Ridge Apartments on Byrne Rd.

Those that knew him shared memories of his time at the School for the Arts, from which he graduated in 2011.

They also made a collage and created art in his honor in the school's garden.

Dominick's family says the young man had a kind heart as evidenced by the number of people who showed up to honor him.

"That's why all these people are here. There's so many people who are willing to do so much for him because of the type of person he was. You know, he was just a great kid,” said Dominick’s mother Jacqueline Alexander.

After graduating from the School for the Arts Barnett attended Capital University in Columbus before joining the Navy.

Dominick's family is continuing to seek justice in the unsolved homicide.

They say the police have few leads in their investigation into who shot Dominick, who they say was in the wrong place at the wrong time on his way home.

"Every day is a struggle, until they catch who did it," said Jacqueline Alexander.

If you have any information that could help investigators you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

As of September 17, there have been 44 homicides in the city in 2022.