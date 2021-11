A fire investigator has been called to the scene to look for the exact cause of the blaze.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An overnight fire has a family looking for somewhere to stay.

A fire started just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on the 2500 block of Pershing Drive in west Toledo in the back of the home.

The family all got out safely before fire crews arrived on scene. Officials tell us that the home did suffer significant damage to the back second story.