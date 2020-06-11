Family escapes overnight fire in central Toledo

Flames broke out at the home on the 1000 block of Prospect Ave. around 2:15 a.m. Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A family is safe after their central Toledo home caught fire early Friday morning.

The flames broke out at the house on the 1000 block of Prospect Ave. around 2:15 a.m.

Family members said the lights went off and they heard a pop before they noticed the house was on fire.

Flames were coming from the second story of the home when fire crews arrived on the scene. They were able to put out the blaze before it spread to neighboring homes.

One of the family members said she is thankful her daughter and grandson were able to get out of the home safely. The homeowner said a daycare is also run out of the home, which suffered significant damage.

At this time, it is unclear what started the fire.