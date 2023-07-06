x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Early morning house fire in west Toledo Wednesday, TFRD investigating

Fire officials on scene tell WTOL 11 it's believed the flames started outside the back deck area.

More Videos

TOLEDO, Ohio — TFRD is investigating what caused flames to rip through a family's home in west Toledo Wednesday morning.

Toledo Fire & Rescue Department received a call just before 4:30 a.m. about a massive fire at a home on Hawk Street near Lewis Avenue. Firefighters say no one was home at the time of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials on scene tell WTOL 11 it's believed the flames started outside the back deck area. Extensive damage could be seen at the back of the home.

This is a developing story. 

Credit: WTOL 11

MORE FROM WTOL

   

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out