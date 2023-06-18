Family continuing search for missing Toledo man

Lee Spice went missing from his west Toledo home on Friday June 9. His car was found miles away but there was no sign of Lee.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The family of a Toledo man isn’t giving up hope after he went missing earlier in June.

60-year-old Richard Lee Spice, who goes by Lee, went missing on Friday June 9 from his home in west Toledo. His family and Toledo police have been looking for him ever since.

Lee, who is a painting contractor in town, was last seen leaving his home by his neighbors in the early morning hours.

He was supposed to be taking a trip to Vinton County, Ohio later that day, but never showed up at his destination.

A police report was filed by his family a few days later.

Lee’s sister Sara Vance is a high school counselor in Southeast Michigan.

Vance says Lee’s car was seen on Homewood, near Sylvania and Willys Parkway early in the morning on June 9 where it sat for a week before a neighbor in the area saw a Facebook post by Toledo police and contacted authorities.

There was no sign of Lee himself in the area and the car had no immediate sign of foul play.

She is concerned for his safety but says she isn’t giving up hope.

"I don't think you give up hope. We have to keep searching. We have to keep following the leads we are getting. You keep praying. You're hoping for the best. You can't give up hope. Because there's a chance he's alive,” said Vance.

His family says they believe he's still in Toledo.

If you’ve seen him or have any information about his disappearance you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.