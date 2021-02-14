Family, colleagues remember former Oregon Fire Chief Ed Ellis

Ellis passed away at age 72 last week. He leaves behind a long legacy at the Oregon Fire Dept. including sons and grandsons who followed in his footsteps.

OREGON, Ohio — When a father dies, it changes a family.

Former Oregon fire chief, Ed Ellis, took care of two families in his lifetime.

One, as the father of 6 and grandfather to 14.

The other, as the revered fire chief in the City of Oregon until his retirement in 2014.

Ellis passed away this week at the age of 72, surrounded by his family.

Members of the fire department he once led remember Chief Ellis as an endearing figure.

He was everyone's mentor.

"He had a great sense of humor. There wasn't anything you couldn't talk to Ed about. It was always a pleasure to see him. It was always a pleasure for him to see you," said Assistant Fire Chief Mark Mullins.

A firefighter for 44 years, two of Ellis’ sons now serve in the department, as well as some of his grandchildren.

Ellis’ decades-long dedication to serving Northwest Ohio almost didn't happen when Chief Ellis turned down a job another person needed more.

Chief Ellis had, at the time, a steady job at Toledo Edison. The other person didn't.

His son, Jeff Ellis, explained, "My dad and him tested for the full-time position for a paramedic in the 80s. He [Ellis] scored number one, but did not take the job."

Jeff likes to think his dad was looking out for his fellow man when he passed up on the security of the full-time position.

The City of Oregon will remember Chief Ellis as the leader of its fire department, but his sons cling to the small things that made him a wonderful father.

He loved sailing on Lake Erie in his free time.

He was also into music and played in a band.

"Not only was he a firefighter but he was a drummer in a country band. Me being the youngest child I always had to go with him because my brothers and sisters didn't want to babysit me," said Jeff Ellis. "Just watching him play music, that inspired me to be in a band myself."

Jeff Ellis is now the captain at the Oregon Fire Department's Station 43.

Another son, Mark Ellis, is an Assistant Battalion Chief.

A son-in-law is a firefighter and EMT, a grandson is a firefighter and paramedic, and another grandson is a firefighter and EMT.

Chief Ellis is now sailing to the beat of his own drum, where the weather is just as he likes it and the audience is ready to give him an ovation.

Visitation will be at Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. which will include a fireman service at 7 p.m.