Family and loved ones of Father Stephen Rooney gather at vigil to pay their respects

Friends say the beloved priest had a dept of spirituality which exuded his whole being.

MONROE, Mich. — More than 100 people gathered in Monroe, Michigan Friday night to remember the life of a beloved priest.

Father Stephen Rooney, a native of Ireland, died earlier this week after a boat he was in, capsized in the Detroit River.

On Friday, family and friends held a prayer vigil at St. Michael Parish to share memories and pray a rosary in his honor.

Several loved ones say they will continue to celebrate his life by remembering the faithful and loving person he was.

"He had a dept of spirituality which exuded his whole being. He had a wonderful background in his spirituality as well as a tremendous knowledge of all the saints and he really brought this community together. And the people here just love him," said sister Dorothy Jane.

"He was a person who dedicated his entire life to the service of other Christ and God's children. You can easily make the argument that he also gave his entire life in the service of other people," said Michael Roehrig.