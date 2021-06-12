Eligible families do not need to re-apply. $95 will be added to families' Bridge Cards between Saturday and Tuesday, June 22.

MICHIGAN, USA — Families that get food assistance in Michigan will be able to count on an additional payment this month. Some could receive the benefits as early as Saturday.

Close to 700 Michigan households receive assistance. Each one will get at least $95 more, even if they are already receiving the maximum.

Funds will appear on the Bridge Card sometime between Saturday and Tuesday, June 22. Eligible families do not need to re-apply.

