Families head to Christmas tree farms for day after Thanksgiving tradition

Workers with the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm said they expected to see a few hundred families buy a tree on Black Friday alone.

Thanksgiving is over, officially marking the start of the holiday season. For tons of families, the day after is filled with traditions, including getting a Christmas tree.



"It's a tradition and we love it just as much as the kids do so. And we just have a great time coming out here," said Jill and Larry Johnson while buying a Christmas tree on Friday.



Duke Wheeler with Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm said they'll see a few hundred families on Friday alone.

Most often, he says people still have family in from out-of-town or kids home from college and they want to spend time together by picking out their Christmas tree.



"They enjoy the walk around the farm, hot chocolate, hot dogs and seeing friends from the community," Wheeler explained.



Wheeler said he loves seeing families come out year after year and watching the kids grow up.



"Earlier today, I met a customer's daughter and she turned 15 last week and she was out here as a 1-week-old, and they remember my dad holding her as a baby 15 years ago," Wheeler recalled. "That's a pretty neat story and it's not uncommon. There's many of those."



Well here's another one, Kelly and Ana Flenner were looking for a tree when they stopped Duke to ask him where they could find a 7-foot Frasier fur.

Wheeler noticed Ana looked a little chilly and, "He gave me this jacket because I was cold, to borrow, which was very generous," said Ana Flenner.



Jill and Larry said they're planning to decorate their tree during Saturday's big game, "Generally because we like to get the tree up right after Thanksgiving and then probably tomorrow while we watch the Ohio State-Michigan game we'll be decorating it."



The Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 2 - 5 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.until Dec. 12.

