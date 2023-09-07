COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fall Out Boy is coming to Columbus next year as part of their newly announced tour.
The famous band on Thursday announced their new tour “So Much For (2our) Dust” and they’ll be performing with Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan and CARR.
Fall Out Boy is set to perform at the Schottenstein Center on March 29, 2024. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.
Earlier this year, Fall Out Boy released their eighth studio album, “So Much (For) Stardust” — the latest album since “Mania” in 2018.
The tour starts on Feb. 28, 2024 in Portland, Oregon and ends on April 6, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
FULL LIST OF TOUR DATES:
FEB 28, 2024
Moda Center - Portland, OR
MAR 1, 2024
Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
MAR 3, 2024
Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA
MAR 4, 2024
Honda Center - Anaheim, CA
MAR 7, 2024
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX
MAR 8, 2024
Moody Center - Austin, TX
MAR 11, 2024
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
MAR 13, 2024
Legacy Arena at The BJCC - Birmingham, AL
MAR 15, 2024
Amway Center - Orlando, FL
MAR 16, 2024
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL
MAR 19, 2024
PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC
MAR 20, 2024
CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD
MAR 22, 2024
Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
MAR 24, 2024
MVP Arena - Albany, NY
MAR 26, 2024
Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI
MAR 27, 2024
PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA
MAR 29, 2024
Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH
MAR 30, 2024
Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY
MAR 31, 2024
Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
APR 2, 2024
Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI
APR 3, 2024
Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA
APR 5, 2024
CHI Health Center Arena - Omaha, NE
APR 6, 2024
Target Center - Minneapolis, MN