User makes copycat account of superintendent's Twitter, posts fake school closing message

When it's snowing, many turn to social media to check if a school district is delayed or closed. A user took advantage of the situation to fake a Swanton snow day.

SWANTON, Ohio — Fake accounts are all over social media and school superintendents aren't immune to falling victim.

In fact, someone tried to give Swanton Local Schools a snow day over Twitter.

Now, the superintendent wants parents to be aware.

When it's snowing in northwest Ohio, we often turn to social media to check if our school district will be closed or on a delay for the day.

That's because it's a quick and simple way to get information out to students and parents.

"If I'm out checking the roads in the mornings, a lot of times as I try to finish up and I've made a decision, I'll pull over, pull into the high school parking lot as I'm on my way back into town and send out a quick tweet just to get the word out there quickly," said Swanton Local Schools Superintendent Chris Lake.

But, someone took advantage of the convenience of social media - spoofing the superintendent's account.

Lake says over the weekend, someone made a copycat of his Twitter account. Lake's official account is "@Swanton_Supt."

The fake account has since been deleted, but not before the person tweeted that schools would be closed because of snow and icy road conditions.

"They had the same picture I use and the username was actually just one letter different from mine. I figured I better put something out there to let people know, in case they saw it, that's not real," Lake said.

It was just a matter of time for something like that to happen, Lake said.

He still plans to use his Twitter account for weather delays or closures, but says parents can also count on the district's official system called ParentSquare for announcements.

"All of our parents are signed up for it and all of our staff members. That's really our official tool that we use for communicating," he said.