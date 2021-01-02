Fairfield Elementary awarded for success in state-wide positive behavioral program

Fairfield Elementary received a bronze level award for its success in utilizing a state-mandated program to promote and support positive behavior among students.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports is a state-mandated program for Ohio school districts and one local school is receiving recognition for its success.

PBIS framework guides how students should act in Maumee City Schools. For instance, that means keeping your hands to yourselves, being welcoming to new students and using technology appropriately.

"We set these expectations. We use the same language when we talk about these expectations. We teach those expectations to kiddos and then we they are meeting those expectations, we reward them," Maumee's Director of Educational Services Tricia Samuel said.

Recently, Fairfield Elementary applied for and was awarded the bronze level award for modeling strong PBIS programs. It is one of only 215 schools in the state to be awarded.

"Fairfield has a matrix that identifies three specific targeted behaviors. That's being safe, responsible and being respectful," Samuel said.

The program does more than just promote positive behavior in schools. According to U.S. Department of Education, PBIS has been shown to boost student's achievements and the school environment.

"When kids are able to be in a good place in school and feel safe and positive about themselves, they really can produce better product. They have a better time in math, they have a better time in reading," Samuel said.