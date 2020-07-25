No Fulton County Fair this year but 'fair food to go' still giving visitors a taste of summer

You can head over to the fairgrounds to grab a bite to eat for the next few weeks

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — In 2019, the Fulton County Fair had over 300,000 visitors, making it one of the largest fairs in Ohio. But this year the fair will be canceled due to the pandemic.

"I wanted to ride the rides because that's what I like doing at the fair the most," said one visitor to the fairgrounds on Saturday.

"It's really crazy to think there isn't gonna be anything going on. Yeah, it's gonna be weird I think for the community,” said visitors Victoria Rios and Olivia Hartricks.

Weird indeed, but that is not stopping food vendors from sharing a little bit of fun this fair season.

The fair may be canceled but you can still come and get all fair food favorites. Visitors can head over to the fairgrounds to grab a bite to eat for the next few weeks.

Everyone has their favorite fair food.

"The firewood pizza and the island noodles. So it's like great that we get to still experience that this weekend. Mine definitely has to be the funnel cakes and a lemonade," said Victoria Rios and Olivia Hartricks.

And of course one of the oldest vendor on the fairgrounds, the milkshake stand.

"I started working here probably when I was five. I was not a leader at that point. I was probably just moving cups and getting in the way but I've been part of this for a long time,” said Jill Crossgrove Murillo, leader at the milkshake stand.

This stand has been running for more than 20 years. Although those working here say it's not the same without family and a large crowd of people, they're making the best out of the situation.

"It's not the fair, but it's an opportunity to still get to see a few people, get some food. That's the best that we can do for now in light of how things are,” said Murillo.

The Fulton County Fairgrounds are in Wauseon. It's free to enter.