LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Usually being considered a failure is a bad thing, but that's not the case when it comes to fostering an animal and deciding it's already in it's forever home

Etta's an energetic puppy and she has lots to be happy about.

Not too long ago, she was looking for a family Now, they've been found.

"As soon as we went and saw her, she was laying on me in the car I was like, I can't, we have to. And we just couldn't think of putting her back in that situation," said Hollie Roberts.

It started with the Roberts family signing up for a coronavirus foster program through Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

"Since we were going to be stuck at home all day, and we are animal lovers, I figured why not? let's give a dog a home," Roberts said.

Soon, they were in love.

"I knew kind of the second day, I knew we were not taking her back," said Hollie's daughter Rose.

They aren't the only ones, so far there have been 16 foster failures during the stay at home order and LC4 is hoping that number will continue to go up.

"I think it will come down to when it's time to say goodbye and they're like 'oh... I can't do it, I can't take them back,'" said Cassie Bloomfield with Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

The lucky ones will end up like Etta, with their new family.

"They were kind of matching people up with dogs and we just happened to get a puppy that really fit in," said Hollie.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control is opening up more spots for fosters right now. You can find it on their Facebook page.

