Facing eviction? Here are resources for help in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio — With just a few months to prepare, local homeless shelters are expecting an influx of people looking to turn to them for help.
The Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio site's census data reports 213,000 Ohio households are behind on rent and 134,000 renters fear eviction in the next 2 months.
CEO and President of Cherry Street Mission, Ann Ebbert, said the moratorium ending won't have an instant impact, but she expects people will be evicted from their homes over the next months and that's where the shelter comes in.
"There are going to be people who are not prepared or have the availability right now to be able to pay off their mortgage debt, whether it's mortgage or renting," said Ebbert.
Cherry Street Mission said it has already seen a 33% increase in its guest rate so far, just this summer, which is why the staff has already been preparing.
Ebbert said, "Of course, with more people there becomes more needs for volunteers, more needs for resources to support those additional individuals so there's always increase need when there's increase in people experiencing homelessness."
If you are experiencing eviction or you're afraid it's on the horizon, Ebbert said Cherry Street Mission can connect you with any of their partners.
"From people who assist with financial training to people who assist with mental health care, with substance use disorders, training and education for future jobs if you just need some retooling to be able to re-enter the marketplace," said Ebbert.
Resources for assistance:
- United Way 211: Call 2-1-1 or visit this website to learn more: www.unitedwaytoledo.org/get-help/united-way-2-1-1-support/
- The Toledo Fair Housing Center: www.toledofhc.org
- The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program
- (TLCERAP) will assist eligible households for up to 12 months. This includes past due, current and future rent, security deposits and utility payments among other things.
- Learn more about TLCERAP here: www.toledo.oh.gov/renters
- Emergency Mortage Assistance Program (EMAP)
- This will assist about 150 eligible households with up to six consecutive months of mortgage payments.
- Learn more about EMAP here: www.toledo.oh.gov/mortgage
- Home at Last
- Helps those who are eligible to receive up to $7,500 toward the purchase of a home and up to $9,500 in target neighborhoods.
- Learn more about Home at Last here: www.toledo.oh.gov/home-at-last