Facing eviction? Here are resources for help in Lucas County

The Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio site's census data reports 213,000 Ohio households are behind on rent and 134,000 renters fear eviction in the next 2 months.



CEO and President of Cherry Street Mission, Ann Ebbert, said the moratorium ending won't have an instant impact, but she expects people will be evicted from their homes over the next months and that's where the shelter comes in.



"There are going to be people who are not prepared or have the availability right now to be able to pay off their mortgage debt, whether it's mortgage or renting," said Ebbert.



Cherry Street Mission said it has already seen a 33% increase in its guest rate so far, just this summer, which is why the staff has already been preparing.



Ebbert said, "Of course, with more people there becomes more needs for volunteers, more needs for resources to support those additional individuals so there's always increase need when there's increase in people experiencing homelessness."



If you are experiencing eviction or you're afraid it's on the horizon, Ebbert said Cherry Street Mission can connect you with any of their partners.



"From people who assist with financial training to people who assist with mental health care, with substance use disorders, training and education for future jobs if you just need some retooling to be able to re-enter the marketplace," said Ebbert.