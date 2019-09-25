TOLEDO, Ohio — After its pilot experienced a minor aircraft malfunction with an F-16 fighter jet Wednesday, the jet landed safely at Toledo Express Airport

Emergency crews staged at Toledo Express Airport after getting word of some sort of issue with an F-16 jet around 2 p.m.

A spokesperson with the 180th Air National Guard says the malfunction happened during a training mission, but the pilot was able to get the jet back under control and landed safely. The exact issue and cause are under investigation.

