TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo area residents may hear lots of loud sounds in the sky Monday night through Thursday night.

As long as weather is permitting, F-16 fighter jets with the Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing are scheduled to take flight for night training operations.

These flights will only last until 8:30 p.m., though, so no need to worry about it being too loud to sleep or waking up little ones.

Normally, these training flights take place in daytime; however, pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations.

The 180th Fighter Wing appreciates the support from the citizens of Ohio and Michigan as they continue to train.

