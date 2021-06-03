F-16 lands safely at Toledo Express following issue with oil pressure gauge

The jet made an emergency landing Saturday morning after its oil pressure gauge was fluctuating.

An F-16 plane made an emergency landing at Toledo Express Airport Saturday morning, representatives with the 180th Fighter Wing confirm.

Col. Mike DiDio with the 180th said the landing was a "minor precautionary emergency."

The pilot's oil pressure gauge was reportedly fluctuating. DiDio said that could've simply been a gauge problem, or it could have been an oil problem, though he said the latter is relatively rare.

The jet was reported to have landed safely.

DiDio said their normal procedure with something that could impact safety of flight is to orbit over the field just in case the motor quits, allowing them to glide it in to safely land.