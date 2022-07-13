'We want somebody to pay for what they did to this little girl': Damia Ezell's family still without answers 5 months later

Five months after 10-year-old Damia Ezell was shot and killed while riding in a car, Toledo police still have not made any arrests.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been five months since the death of Damia Ezell. At this time, there are no suspects, no arrests and no closure for the family.

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster because we still haven't gotten answers. We still haven't got a solution," Damia's great-great-aunt, Taundra Ezell, said.

Ezell says police have given the family little information regarding the investigation into her shooting death, giving them little hope for justice.

"We want somebody to pay for what they did to this little girl," Ezell said.

WTOL 11 received a statement from Toledo police saying they've spoken to detectives and as of right now there is nothing new they can report.

"They say they're still working on it, but there've still been no answers, no solutions," Ezell said. "Nobody's been arrested or anything. We don't know where it's at right now."

Ezell says the family has no idea who is behind the drive-by shooting that killed Damia and injured her brother and uncle, believing it was a random attack.

"If anybody knows who did this, step up to the plate and tell us," Ezell said. "They talk all that stuff about 'snitches get stitches.' No, they don't."

The family is permanently scarred, both physically and emotionally, Ezell says. She believes the gun violence in Toledo is out of control, but that it can be stopped.

"I know they need to stop making guns so easy to get," Ezell said. "These guns are all over. Everywhere you look. Every time you see somebody, these young kids, they got a gun hanging out their pocket."

She says stopping future attacks would be the best way to honor Damia's legacy.

"That little girl was too sweet not to be here today," Ezell said.

If you have any information that may help police find who is responsible for Damia Ezell's death, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.