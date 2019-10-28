TOLEDO, Ohio — An extra police presence was stationed at Waite High School Monday morning after the school received a fake threat on Friday.

Toledo Public Schools says the threat made on social media was deemed not credible, but had an extra police presence at the school as a precautionary measure.

TPS says the school day is continuing as normal as Toledo Police investigate the threat.

If students are determined to be responsible, TPS says they will face disciplinary and criminal action.

TPS says the safety of students and staff members is the number one priority.