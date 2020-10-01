SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A potential explosive was taken into the lobby of the Sandusky County Jail on Friday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a citizen brought the device into the lobby just after 3 p.m. In a social post, the sheriff states that the incident was not an intentional criminal or malicious act.

The device appeared to be a pineapple-style WWII grenade, which is a potentially a live dangerous ordnance.

The current jail inmates were moved to the safest, furthest place inside the jail and have all been reported safe.

The social post states that first responders have been notified and precautions for the general public's safety are being taken. The Toledo Police Department's Bomb Squad Unit has also been notified and is currently in route to properly dispose of the explosive device.

Representatives with the Sheriff's Office say that contrary to rumors being spread on social media, there has not been an escape, nor is there an unresponsive inmate.

They assure the public that all inmates and personnel are safe and accounted for.

We will continue to keep you updated.

RELATED: MacDill Air Force Base on lockdown after reports of an active shooter

RELATED: White powdery substance found in envelope at One Government Center