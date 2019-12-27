LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The warning signs of child sexual abuse are often overlooked. Everyday, a child in Ohio is abused.

Officials with Lucas County Children's Services said a perpetrator can be anyone and sexual abuse is more common than people think.

"It could be a parent, a sibling, an aunt, an uncle, another relative within their family system. Usually, children are abused by someone they know or someone who is close to them," said Donna Seed, Director of Social Services at Lucas County Children's Services.

There are red flags if a child is being sexually abused. A common sign is a change in a child's behavior.

"If you have an outgoing child who decides to become an introvert you probably want to question what's going on with my child," said Nicole Williams of Lucas County Children's Services.

Williams said be aware of who has access to your child, and talk about good touches verses bad touches. It can be an uncomfortable conversation with your child but a necessary one to keep them safe from a suspected predator.

"We're always excited when a child can find out the eyes, ears, and the nose. But also teach them about the other body parts, the ones that are covered up," said Williams.

To report child abuse or neglect, contact the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services here.

