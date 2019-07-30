TOLEDO, Ohio — Elizabeth Warren is the very first presidential hopeful to visit Toledo during this campaign cycle, but experts said it won't be the last.

It’s a big deal every time a presidential hopeful stops right here in our backyard hoping to gain support. It’s also a logical decision, according to those who study politics.

A political science expert said Warren’s first visit Monday may have been strategic scheduling with the second democratic debate set for Detroit Tuesday. But according to him, there are a number of other benefits to visiting the glass city for a candidate’s campaign.

“Toledo is a great location to be talking about something like trade,” said Dr. Sam Nelson, Department Chair of Political Science and Public Administration at the University of Toledo. “It’s an important issue to people in this area. Obviously, the industry in this area is very strongly affected by trade policy so I think that’s a big part of it. And I think if you’re looking to get attention from democrats, Toledo and Lucas County are a good place to find a lot of democrats.”

Another reason Toledo sees a lot of candidates is because of our connection to Michigan. Nelson said after 2016 he feels Ohio will be less of a battle for 2020, but he still believes Toledo will be a campaign favorite.

“Right now, I don’t predict that Ohio is going to get that much attention, but here in Toledo we may get a lot of attention because of the importance of Michigan,” said Dr. Nelson. “We’re right on the border here and so we’ll get a lot of spillover of the campaigning that’s going on.”

Nelson said those vying for the highest office will focus their attention elsewhere early on in the primary as they head to Iowa first, but the spotlight will come back to Ohio later on. He said debates like Tuesday and Wednesday in Detroit will be critical to where candidates stand, which could determine who’s left standing for the 2020 election.

“We’re thinking about the policy debates that are going on right now and probably going to be part of the agenda should the democratic candidate win,” Nelson said.

The second round of democratic debates are set for Tuesday and Wednesday in Detroit and will air on CNN.