BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — It's been a busy summer with news about mosquito viruses from EEE in Michigan to the fatal West Nile case in Lucas County.

Experts said while it's been in the headlines there's no need to panic. They said while there are serious cases this year, those are the exceptions. The number of infectious bugs are on the actually declining.



"It has been a mild year,” said Dr. Dan Pavuk, Associate Professor at BGSU. “Even in the mosquito populations we haven't seen the levels of infection in mosquitos."



While Dr. Pavuk's findings show less infection in Wood County than years passed, the virus is still out and the reason why is complicated.

Experts said it's a combination of the number of infected birds, climate, our proximity to swampy areas, and more. Pavuk said it’s unusual to see late season infections like this, but especially for EEE.



"There's a lot of concern that hopefully this will not be a situation that will repeat itself the following years,” said Dan Pavuk this is an unusual year for Eastern Equinex Encephalitis."



Ohio hasn't had any human cases of EEE, but horses have tested positive.

Experts don't want you to panic about these mosquito illnesses, but they do want you to take every precaution. Especially as the warmer weather continues as our First Alert Weather team has predicted.



"People just need to be aware of the situation and know that they still should protect themselves against mosquitos,” said Pavuk. “Especially since we have sort of an extended season with mosquitos and the warm weather."



It’s a good reminder to wear long sleeved shirts, pants and grab that bug spray.