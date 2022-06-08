Exciting expansions are coming to the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton

As Enshrinement weekend winds down, construction is getting ready to gear up at the Pro Football Hall of Fame area.

Example video title will go here for this video

CANTON, Ohio — The sport of football has come a long way, and so has the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Here's what you could see in the future.

Walk around the building and stadium and you get a small campus feel, hoping to host overnight guests soon.

"The hotel is close to breaking ground, that will probably be in 2023 and the water park will be a little behind them," Rich Desrosiers with the Hall of Fame said.

That's great news for a dedicated group of Hall of Fame fans, who view enshrinement weekend as an NFL lover's family reunion.

They are already getting a first look at a 3.5 acre play action plaza, zipline and amphitheater, and the largest inflatable dome in the country to host numerous events.

"Every year, there's so many changes they've done, the town has grown from a town to a city, I mean it's just fabulous," Ultimate Packer Fan Wayne Sargent said.

Sargent and his fellow super fans spend as much time at the event as possible, so they're ready to have the hotel and shops open close to the stadium.

"What Canton has for us is sufficient for what we do. Anything else is just icing on the cake," Baltimore Ravens super fan "Major Offense", Stephan Tinchula said.

With a waterpark considered a bonus in the summer heat.

"After we're having the parade and we're having the first play with August weather, I can accept that," Tinchula said.

All of this is happening as Browns fans prepare for a possible Canton takeover with some big names eligible for enshrinement.

"We would just take out a bullhorn and point it towards Cleveland and say come on down," Desrosiers said.

Those Browns players, Clay Matthews who is already eligible and it will be Joe Thomas' first chance in 2023.