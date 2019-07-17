Excessive Heat Watches have already been issued in preparation for the major heat wave coming our way.

The watch begins tomorrow afternoon through Saturday evening for the following counties:

Hillsdale

Williams

Fulton

Defiance

Henry

Paulding

Putnam

Van Wert

The watch begins for the following counties starting Friday afternoon through Saturday evening:

Lucas

Wood

Ottawa

Sandusky

Hancock

Seneca

Erie

An Excessive Heat Watch is issued when a long period of prolonged hot temperatures is expected.

The National Weather Service says the combination of temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illness are possible.

NWS says car interiors can reach lethal temperatures within minutes, and the heat is most dangerous for young children and the elderly.

During this time, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.