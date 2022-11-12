Everyone loves a parade: Toledo tradition kicks off holiday season

The Toledo Blade Holiday Parade has become a tradition for area families since its beginning in 1988.

There were signs all over the Toledo area on Saturday that the holiday season is upon us - from the snow falling from the sky, to the balloons, marching bands, and smiling faces along the city's downtown streets.

Toledo native, Sonrisa Selmeyer considers the Toledo Blade Holiday parade to be the unofficial start of the holiday season. She says she’s been attending since she was around 10 years old.



Now she brings her 10-year-old son every year.



For her, it's more than just an annual event - it's a family tradition.



"We are able to bring our children. Our parents brought us when we were little. So, experiencing the holidays with our kiddos and seeing it through their eyes as we saw it when we were young is just a great time for the family,” said Selmeyer.



Parade organizers said it's taken a group of creative individuals and months of planning to get everything perfect.

Organizer Luann Sharp said the work speaks for itself and sends a message that Toledoans can use even after the parade is over.

"It signifies working together. It signifies we all can make it happen together and we can all have happy days together," said Sharp.

For 35 years, since 1988, the parade has crossed the streets of downtown Toledo to welcome the start of the holiday season.

It is a tradition to see giant inflatable's, marching bands, the nutcracker, and of course, everyone's favorite, Santa.

Though the sights and sounds are wonderful, Sharp said the best part is seeing everyone coming together and enjoying the parade.

"The parade means everything to me. It's a combination of months of work but just seeing the smiling children's faces and some of the adult smiling faces too. It's all worth it. It's just great having the community come together. It's a happy, happy day,” said Sharp.

Sharp said she hopes Toledo continues to come together throughout the holidays to create special memories for their families and for the community as a whole.